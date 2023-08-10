Tottenham contemplating swoop for Romelu Lukaku

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering making a move for Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku as a potential replacement for Harry Kane, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

After a long saga over the last few weeks, Spurs have finally accepted to sell Kane to Bayern Munich for a fee of more than £86m. It has been suggested that it is now up to the England international whether he wants to move to the Allianz Stadium this summer.

It is expected that the 30-year-old will join the Bavarian club ahead of next season. So, the Lilywhites will now have to focus on signing a replacement for Kane.

Ange Postecoglou already has Richarlison in the squad and Alejo Veliz has been signed from Rosario Central for a fee of around £13m. But, the South American is still very young so needs time to settle down in the Premier League and develop his career.

Therefore, signing a new striker in this window would be a wise decision. Jonathan David, Dusan Vlahovic and Mehdi Taremi have all been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few weeks. But, Lukaku is now emerging as a serious option.

Lukaku to Tottenham

According to the report by Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham are weighing up a swoop for the Belgian to replace Kane if he leaves this summer.

However, the report claims that the player doesn’t want to stay in the Premier League and is willing to move to Serie A with Juventus being his preferred destination.

Gazzetta dello Sport also states that Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou isn’t a big fan of Lukaku and doesn’t want to sign the striker.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to cash-in on Lukaku and are asking a fee of around £38m. However, after showcasing promising performances during his time at Everton, Lukaku struggled in the Premier League for Manchester United and Chelsea in recent times. So, it wouldn’t be a great decision to invest any money to sign Lukaku.

Therefore, Tottenham would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their attacking department this summer. It is going to be interesting to see who Tottenham will eventually opt to sign as a potential replacement for Kane in this transfer window.