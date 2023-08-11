Tottenham preparing bid to sign Jonathan David this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to submit an official proposal to sign LOSC Lille star Jonathan David this summer, as per the Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

After agreeing to sell Harry Kane for a fee of around £104m this summer, Spurs have decided to step up efforts to sign a new striker as a potential replacement for the Englishman.

They have already purchased Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central but he is still young so the South American is expected to take time before settling down in the Premier League and developing his career. Therefore, purchasing a new established striker would be the right decision for Tottenham before the end of this window if Kane leaves.

Several strikers have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few weeks with Dusan Vlahovic, Mehdi Taremi and Gift Orban being among them. But, David is reportedly on their radar as well.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign for Lille last term, scoring 24 goals and notching up four assists in 37 league appearances. It seems the Canadian’s recent impressive displays in the French top-flight have attracted the attention of several clubs around Europe with Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

David to Tottenham

Writing on Twitter, Schira has reported that after opting to let Kane leave the club, Tottenham are looking to accelerate their efforts to sign a new striker to replace the Englishman and have identified David as an ideal option.

The journalist further claims that Spurs are already preparing to submit an official proposal to acquire the Canadian’s service. So, it remains to be seen whether the Lilywhites manage to purchase him this summer.

Schira wrote:

“Tottenham are preparing a bid to submit to Lille for Jonathan David. LOSC’s striker is in THFC’s shortlist to replace Harry Kane.”

It has previously been reported that David has entered the final two years of his current contract so Lille are ready to cash-in on him to make the most profit out of his departure and want a fee of around £52m. So, Tottenham will have to spend a big chunk of Kane money to sign the 23-year-old this summer.

David has already showcased glimpses of his talent in Ligue 1 in recent years so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they sign him over the coming days.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham opt to formalise their interest in signing David to replace the Englishman in this transfer window.