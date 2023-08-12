Tottenham register interest in signing Folarin Balogun

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly contemplating a shock swoop for Arsenal star Folarin Balogun this summer, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

Having struggled to find regular game-time at the Emirates Stadium, the 22-year-old was sent out on loan to Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims last summer. The move has turned out to be a great success for the USA international as he enjoyed a stellar campaign for Will Still’s side last term, scoring 21 goals and registering two assists in 37 league appearances.

After displaying promising performances in the French top-flight, Balogun has burst onto the scenes in recent times and has been attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe with Tottenham the latest one to have registered their interest.

It has been suggested that Mikel Arteta has decided to cash-in on Balogun this summer as the Gunners can’t offer him regular first-team football having already got Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz in the squad.

So, it seems Tottenham are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the forward. According to the report by Gazzetta dello Sport, after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Tottenham are now planning to sign a new striker to replace the Englishman.

Balogun to Tottenham

The report further claims that several players are on Spurs’ radar at the moment with Mehdi Taremi, Romelu Lukaku and Gift Orban being among them but Balogun is on their wish-list as well.

Gazzetta dello Sport also states that Arsenal want a fee of around £48m to sell Balogun so it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham opt to push forward with this deal and sign the striker to strengthen their attack this summer.

Tottenham have signed Alejo Veliz this summer but Ange Postecoglou has made it clear that the 19-year-old is a player for the future and he isn’t likely to play regular football this season.

Balogun is quick, has the poacher’s instinct inside the box and also can finish off his chances. He is a talented forward and possesses high potential. So, the USA international could turn out to be a great acquisition for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future if they sign him this summer.

However, having ranked through the Gunners’ youth system, it remains to be seen whether Balogun would opt to join Arsenal’s arch-rivals, or if the Gunners would even do business with Tottenham this summer.