Tottenham open talks over potential deal for Evan Ferguson

Tottenham Hotspur have made contact over a potential deal for Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson as they look to replace Harry Kane, according to TEAMtalk.

The North Londoners are believed to be willing to smash their transfer record to sign a world-class striker as a replacement for Kane – who joined Bayern Munich in a deal worth £86m plus add-ons.

Despite signing Argentina striker Alejo Véliz from Rosario Central, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is keen on adding at least one more forward to his squad before the window closes at the end of the month.

Several strikers have been linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium including Elye Wahi, Gift Orban, Jonathan David, Ivan Toney, and Brennan Johnson but Ferguson has emerged as a potential target.

TeamTalk claims that Tottenham have made an enquiry to discuss a possible deal for Ferguson this summer, however, Brighton will be reluctant to sell the 18-year-old.

The Seagulls have already lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and Moises Caicedo is close to joining Chelsea, so they’ll be reluctant to lose another key players this summer.

Tough deal

Ferguson is valued at £26m Transfermarkt but you’d expect it would take a much larger offer from Tottenham to force Brighton into a deal. The South Coast club have proven time and again they are tough negotiators and they won’t sell Ferguson on the cheap.

Ferguson penned a long-term contract with the Seagulls earlier this year which ties him to the club until 2028. The Ireland international moved to the Amex stadium from Bohemians in January 2021 and has since become one of the best young strikers in the Premier League.

He scored 11 goals and recorded four assists in 30 appearances for Roberto De Zerbi’s side last season across all competitions as they finished 6th in the top-flight and secured qualification to this season’s UEFA Europa League.

The highly-rated forward has continued his impressive form in front of goal for Brighton this season after scoring in the club’s 4-1 win over Luton Town on Saturday in their opening league game of the campaign.

Ferguson would be an excellent long-term replacement for Kane if Tottenham could pull it off, however, it looks highly unlikely Brighton will agree to sell unless a huge offer is put on the table.

