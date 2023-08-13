Tottenham prepare to spend big on Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to break their transfer record to sign a top-class striker as a replacement for Harry Kane this month, according to Football Insider.

The England international has been a faithful servant for Tottenham over the years. Having joined the club’s academy in 2004, Kane left as their all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

He clinched three Premier League Golden Boots during his time in the top flight and has scored an incredible 213 Premier League goals in 320 games. Kane needed just 48 more goals to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record.

Last season, he racked up 49 appearances across all competitions, scored 32 times, and provided five assists for Spurs as they finished 8th in the Premier League after a slow start to the campaign.

The 30-year-old was frequently linked with a move away from Tottenham with the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Chelsea all showing keen interest in the prolific forward.

However, he finally secured a move this summer after completing a switch to Bayern Munich on Saturday. The deal will net Spurs over £100m and Football Insider says Tottenham are now ready to smash their transfer record to bring in an ‘A-list’ replacement.

Smash transfer record

Their current record stands at the £54m they spent to sign Tanguy Ndombele in 2019 but the report says Tottenham will now break that record to sign a top class striker before the window closes this summer.

The North Londoners have already brought in a striker following the arrival of Argentina’s Alejo Véliz from Rosario Central. The 19-year-old scored 19 goals and recorded two assists in 62 appearances for Rosario Central across all competitions.

Last season, he was one of the consistent performers at the club – finding the back of the net 11 times and registering one assist in 22 games in all competitions. Despite his impressive goalscoring exploits, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Veliz is a long-term addition and will need time to settle before he’s considered ready for first team action.

“It will be a while for him, I think. We’ve just got to let him settle, he’s come halfway around the world,” Postecoglou said as quoted by Football.london. “He’s a young guy, it’s a fairly different level. He’s one we’ll invest in in the long-term but I wouldn’t expect him to see any minutes in the first part of the season.”

Richarlison, who moved to Tottenham last summer from Everton, is expected to lead the attack while Tottenham continue their search for a world-class centre-forward.

