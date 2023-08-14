Tottenham preparing to submit formal bid to sign Gift Orban

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to launch a formal offer to sign Gent star Gift Emmanuel Orban before the end of this transfer window, as per the Evening Standard.

The North London club are seemingly considering signing a new centre-forward this summer as a potential replacement for Harry Kane after deciding to cash-in on him.

Jonathan David, Mehdi Taremi and Romelu Lukaku have all been mentioned as potential targets for Spurs but Orban is now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by the Evening Standard, Tottenham are planning to make a formal move to sign Orban before the end of this window. However, the report claims that Spurs aren’t going to formalise their interest in the Nigerian just yet as they will first look to clear out their squad before focusing on adding more firepower.

The Evening Standard further claims that Tottenham are looking to cash-in on Tanguy Ndombele, Hugo Lloris, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could also be allowed to leave if the right offer is tabled by his potential suitors such as Atletico Madrid.

Orban to Tottenham

So, it remains to be seen whether the Lilywhites will eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Orban after trimming down their squad over the coming days.

The forward has been enjoying a prolific time in the Belgian top-flight since joining Gent back in January. So, it appears the African’s recent impressive displays have attracted the attention of Spurs.

The 21-year-old is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is good in link-up play, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and also is efficient in taking set-pieces.

The youngster has an eye for long-range passing and also can finish off his chances. Orban – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – is an extremely talented player and possesses the necessary qualities to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future if they sign him this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs eventually manage to secure his signature to bolster their attack in this transfer window.