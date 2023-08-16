Tottenham make transfer decision on Mehdi Taremi

Tottenham Hotspur sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich this summer, so Ange Postecoglou needs a replacement striker before the transfer window closes. Heung-min Son and Richarlison can lead the line in Kane’s absence, but Spurs previously wanted Mehdi Taremi before the England international’s move away was finalised.

The 31-year-old scored 31 goals with 14 assists from 51 games for FC Porto last season and wouldn’t break the bank with a €30m (£26m) asking price, but Sacha Tavolieri says Tottenham have made the decision not to sign Taremi. Despite the Iran international boasting 16 or more league goals in each of the last four seasons, the Lilywhites are turning their attention elsewhere.

Kane scored 280 goals with 64 assists from 435 games for Tottenham before his move to Bayern, netting 17+ league goals in each of the last nine seasons. He scored 30 goals from 38 top-flight outings in 2022/23, so Spurs really have lost one of Europe’s best strikers.

With Son scoring just 10 goals in 36 league games last season while Richarlison had one goal in 27 top-flight matches, Postecoglou might feel he needs more in attack. Taremi wouldn’t have been a bad option given how prolific he’s been at Porto, but Caught Offside’s report suggests Tottenham may prefer Lille’s Jonathan David and Gent’s Gift Orban.

Taremi is 31 years of age, so perhaps the Lilywhites felt it wasn’t a value-for-money signing at the eve of his career. David (24 goals from 37 league games for Lille last season) is 23 years of age while Orban (25 goals from 26 career appearances for Gent) is 21, so the North London side are planning for the future rather than wanting a short-term option.

But with the transfer window closing in little over two weeks, Tottenham are running out of time to bolster their attack. They’ve lost 30 goals from the squad and can’t afford not to replace Kane. Bayern paid £100m for the England international, so Spurs should have a lot of money for a new centre-forward.