[Teams] Man Utd vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United begin the new season with a home clash against Wolves at Old Trafford tonight.

Erik ten Hag has revamped his squad this summer and after letting long-serving goalkeeper David De Gea leave when his contract expired in June, United brought in Andre Onana from Inter Milan as their new No.1. Onana makes his competitive debut tonight and he’ll be looking to impress between the sticks.

Raphael Varane marshals the back four and he’s partnered by Lisandro Martinez with Victor Lindelof on the bench. Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets the nod at right-back ahead of Diogo Dalot while Luke Shaw starts for Man Utd at left-back. Tyrell Malacia misses out due to injury.

In midfield, summer signing Mason Mount makes his competitive debut after arriving from Chelsea. The England international is joined in the middle of the park by Casemiro so Christian Eriksen is the man to miss out on a starting spot tonight.

Bruno Fernandes captains Man Utd this evening while Marcus Rashford leads the line up front. Anthony Martial is on the bench after returning to fitness. Rasmus Hojlund joined United from Atalanta this summer but the young striker is still nursing a back injury so he’s not available to make his debut just yet.

Antony gets a chance to impress from the start on the wing while Garnacho also starts for United so Jadon Sancho has to settle for a place among the substitutes. Harry Maguire is on the bench despite being heavily linked with a move this summer.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mount, Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot, McTominay, Eriksen, Pellistri, Sancho, Martial.

Wolves

Sa, Ait-Nouri, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Lemina, Gomes, Nunes, Sarabia, Neto, Cunha

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Hwang, Bueno, Kalajdzic, Toti, Silva, Hodge