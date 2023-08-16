Tottenham register interest in signing Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze in this transfer window, as per the Express.

After moving to Selhurst Park back in 2020, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the integral parts of the Eagles’ first eleven over the last few years.

The Englishman enjoyed a productive campaign in the Premier League last term, scoring 10 goals and registering four assists in 38 league appearances. It seems after being impressed by Eze’s recent excellent displays, Tottenham have decided to register their interest in signing him.

According to the report by the Express, Spurs are ‘firm admirers’ of the Englishman and they could make a ‘surprise bid’ to sign him having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in a £104m deal.

Eze to Tottenham

Eze – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – still has two years left in his current contract. So, Crystal Palace are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in this summer.

The 25-year-old is a versatile midfielder as he can be deployed in multiple positions in the middle of the park and is also comfortable playing in the left-wing role.

He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency to create opportunities for fellow attackers, can finish off his chances and is also excellent in taking penalties.

Eze is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they sign him in this transfer window. However, following the departure of Kane, Spurs should sign a new centre-forward to replace the 30-year-old but the Crystal Palace star wouldn’t be an ideal option as he isn’t a striker.

Although they have Richarlison in the squad, he hasn’t been able to find his feet yet after joining the Lilywhites last summer. Spurs have signed Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central this summer but the 19-year-old is not ready yet to help Spurs achieve success this season.

So, a new striker is needed for Tottenham and it is going to be interesting to see whether Ange Postecoglou’s side eventually manage to sign one in this transfer window to bolster their frontline.