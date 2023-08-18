Tottenham open talks to sign African starlet Ernest Nuamah

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened initial talks to learn about the details of signing African starlet Ernest Nuamah in this transfer window, as per the Daily Mail.

The North London club have been exploring the possibility of purchasing a new centre-forward after cashing-in on Harry Kane this summer.

Jonathan David, Gift Emmanuel Orban and Mehdi Taremi have all been mentioned as potential options for the Lilywhites’ but Nuamah is now emerging as a serious target.

After enjoying a promising season for FC Nordsjælland last term, scoring 12 goals and registering four assists in 30 Super Liga appearances, the 19-year-old has started the new season brilliantly, scoring five goals and notching up a solitary assist in four league games.

So, it appears the youngster’s recent impressive displays in the Danish top-flight have attracted the attention of several big clubs around Europe with Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

Nuamah to Tottenham

According to the report by the Daily Mail, Tottenham are ‘admirers’ of Nuamah and they have already made contact to enquire about the details of signing the striker.

The report further claims that Nordsjælland want a fee of around £22m to let their star man leave this summer so Spurs can purchase him for a reasonable fee should they opt to formalise their interest.

However, the Daily Mail claims that Burnley are also plotting a swoop for the Ghanaian so Spurs are set to face tough competition from Vincent Kompany’s side in getting any potential deal done for the African.

The youngster is a left-footed forward. He is quick, strong, technically sound, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can create opportunities for fellow attackers and also can finish off his chances.

Nuamah is a talented player and possesses high potential so, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future if they sign him.

However, the African is still a raw talent and needs time to develop his career should he moves to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in this window. So, he wouldn’t be an ideal option to help Spurs achieve success this season, therefore, Ange Postecoglou’s side should consider signing a more experienced attacker this summer to replace Kane.