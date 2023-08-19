Liverpool plotting swoop for Arthur Theate this summer

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a swoop for Stade Rennais star Arthur Theate in this transfer window, as per the French outlet L’Equipe.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Merseyside club have decided to strengthen their squad in order to challenge on all fronts this season.

They have prioritised revamping their engine room and have already purchased Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo. However, it has been suggested that signing a new centre-back to address the defensive issues is also on Jurgen Klopp’s agenda this summer.

Antonio Silva, Nayef Aguerd and Benjamin Pavard have previously been mentioned as potential targets for Liverpool but Theate is now emerging as a serious option.

After joining Stade Rennais from Bologna last summer, the 23-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Ligue 1 last term, scoring four goals and keeping 10 clean-sheets in 35 league appearances.

Theate to Liverpool

So, it appears the Belgian’s recent impressive displays for Rennes haven’t gone unnoticed as he has already attracted the attention of Liverpool.

According to the report by L’Equipe, Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Theate’s development and they could opt to make a concrete approach to sign him this summer to strengthen their backline.

The Belgian – valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt – still has three years left in his current contract. So, Stade Rennais are in no rush to let their star man leave but if a club of Liverpool’s stature decide to formalise their interest then it would be extremely difficult for the French side to keep hold of their star man.

Theate is a left-footed versatile defender as he is a centre-back by traits but can also play in the left-back position. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also excellent in defensive contributions.

The defender is a talented player and possesses high potential so, he would certainly bolster the Merseyside club’s leaky defence if they sign him this summer. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Theate in this transfer window.