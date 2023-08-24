Tottenham must pay £40m for Gift Orban

Tottenham Hotspur are on the hunt for a striker after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the summer and have their eye on Gift Orban. The 21-year-old is coming off the back of a prolific campaign at KAA Gent, but Fulham are reportedly showing an interest too.

Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider says Tottenham would have to pay £30m-£40m for Orban – potentially a Belgian transfer record. The Lilywhites made £100m from selling Kane, so they’re not short of money. Fulham made £50m from selling Aleksandar Mitrovic, so they can afford Orban too.

The Nigerian striker began his career at Stabæk, scoring 19 goals with seven assists from 24 appearances between 2022 and 2023. Orban joined Gent in January and scored 26 goals with two assists from 28 games in a matter of months.

Orban has four years remaining on his deal at Gent, so the Belgian outfit aren’t obligated to cash in early. De Buffalo’s record sale is €27m (£23m) for Jonathan David to LOSC Lille in 2020/21, so it’s expected that Orban would be their most expensive outgoing if sold this summer.

Tottenham have Richarlison (three goals from 35 games), Heung-min Son (14 goals from 47 games) and Alejo Véliz (11 goals from 24 games) who can lead the line in Kane’s absence, but Orban (20 goals from 22 games) outperformed all three players.

Spurs have enjoyed a decent start to the season with one win and one draw from their first two games, scoring more goals (4) than all but four Premier League clubs, but Son, Richarlison and Veliz have yet to find the back of the net.

Orban has already scored six goals in six games for Gent this season, so he’s in the form of his life. It’s little wonder Tottenham and Fulham are interested, but time will tell where he ends up.