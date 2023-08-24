Tottenham submit surprise bid to sign Porto star Pepe

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a surprise bid to sign FC Porto star Pepe in this transfer window, as per the Portuguese outlet A Bola.

After enduring a dire campaign last term, Spurs have decided to rebuild the squad under the new boss Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

They have already reinforced multiple positions by spending more than £150m. However, it has been suggested that the North London club are keen on purchasing a new striker after selling Harry Kane and are also eyeing a swoop for a new centre-back.

But, it appears strengthening the flanks is also on Postecoglou’s agenda as Tottenham have now expressed a serious interest in signing Pepe. According to the report by A Bola, Spurs have submitted a €60m[£51m] offer to purchase the Brazilian and the package of the deal is €45m[£38m] in guaranteed fee plus €15m[13m] in add-ons.

However, the report claims that Porto have decided to reject Tottenham’s offer as they are keen on keeping hold of their star man and will only let him leave if his £64m release clause is triggered by his potential suitors such as Tottenham.

Pepe to Tottenham

A Bola further says that Spurs will have to raise their price to sign Pepe and it is going to be interesting to see whether they will return with an improved bid over the coming days.

The report also states that Arsenal previously expressed their interest in signing him but they have been put off by Porto’s £64m asking price.

Pepe is a versatile player as he can be deployed anywhere in the attacking midfield position and is also comfortable playing in the right-back position. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, can create chances for attackers and also works extremely hard without possession.

So, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham should they secure his signature this summer. But, having sold Kane, Spurs would be better off investing the reported £64m fee to purchase a new striker, rather than signing the Brazilian in this transfer window.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to sign Pepe by spending the reported huge fee this summer.