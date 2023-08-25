Gift Orban ‘keen’ on joining Tottenham this summer

Gent star Gift Emmanuel Orban is reportedly keen on joining Tottenham Hotspur in this transfer window, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Spurs are seemingly looking to sign a new striker to strengthen their forward department.

Jonathan David, Mehdi Taremi and Romelu Lukaku have all been mentioned as potential targets for the North London club but Orban is reportedly on their radar as well.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano has reported that Tottenham appreciate the Nigerian and they have already held ‘positive contacts’ with the player’s representatives ahead of a potential move this summer.

The journalist further claims that Orban is eager to play in the Premier League and is keen on moving to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in this transfer window.

Orban to Tottenham

Romano also states that along with Orban, David is also on the North London club’s radar so it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing either one of them over the coming days.

When asked whether Tottenham could make a move for Orban or David, Romano said:

“Yes, both players are appreciated, but for both players at the moment, while we’re speaking, there is still no concrete negotiation. For Orban, they had some contacts on the player’s side. They pursued the player and had positive contacts because Orban is keen on a potential move to Premier League football and an important club like Tottenham. But, at the moment, there is still no official bid.”

After enjoying a stellar campaign for Gent last term, scoring 20 goals and registering two assists in 22 appearances in all competitions, the 21-year-old has started to attract the attention of several big European clubs in recent times with Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

Orban still has four years left in his current contract so Gent are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in and they reportedly want at least £30m for their star man.

Orban is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential so he could turn out to be an excellent replacement for Kane if Spurs eventually opt to purchase him in this transfer window.