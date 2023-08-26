Liverpool make £41m bid to sign Ryan Gravenberch

According to Italian website Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool have made an opening bid to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

The Merseyside giants have already signed three midfielders in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, but they are determined to pursue another option before the transfer window closes. Liverpool have already spoken with Gravenberch’s representatives, and Tuttomercato claim that they have now made an important offer of £41 million for the 21-year-old.

However, Bayern have already rejected the transfer bid and they don’t intend to part ways with the Dutchman this summer. The midfielder is not pleased with his current substitute role under manager Thomas Tuchel, but the Bavarian giants want to keep him at all costs with little time left to secure a replacement.

Unlikely deal

Gravenberch has been a fringe player since his move to Munich from Ajax last summer. He played less than 1,000 minutes for Bayern in all competitions last season. His fortunes did not change despite Tuchel replacing manager Julian Nagelsmann in the second half of the campaign.

There are no surprises that he is looking for a way out of the club, but Bayern seem reluctant to lose him. They have turned down a £41 million offer from Jurgen Klopp’s side, and it remains to be seen whether the Anfield club will come up with an improved proposal for the Dutchman.

Bayern should be aware that Liverpool have the money, having tried to sign Moises Caicedo recently for a British-record fee. The onus is now on the Premier League outfit to try and persuade the German champions into selling the midfielder before the transfer window closes next week.

Gravenberch has barely impressed for Bayern with the lack of playing time, but he was one of the most sought-after young midfielders at Ajax where he caught the eye with defensive skills, ball control and distribution. He will be hoping to leave Bayern to reinvigorate his career.