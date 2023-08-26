Tottenham interested in signing Evan Ferguson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a swoop for Brighton and Hove Albion star Evan Ferguson to strengthen their attack, as per talkSPORT.

The North London club are seemingly exploring the possibility of signing a new striker after letting Harry Kane join Bayern Munich in this transfer window.

Jonathan David, Brennan Johnson and Romelu Lukaku have all been mentioned as potential targets for Spurs but Ferguson is now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by talkSPORT, Tottenham have earmarked the Brighton star as a serious target to replace Kane as Ange Postecoglou is a big ‘admirer’ of the 18-year-old.

However, the report claims that Spurs have decided not to make a move for him this summer after knowing that Brighton are desperate to keep hold of him and will only sell him if they receive an offer of more than the price that they sold Moises Caicedo for – which is £115.

Ferguson to Tottenham

The 18-year-old has come under the spotlight after displaying promising performances for the Seagulls last term, scoring six goals and registering two assists in 10 Premier League starts.

After being impressed by the Irishman’s recent displays, several upper echelons of English clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal have previously decided to register their interest in signing the youngster. But, Spurs have now also joined the race to acquire his service.

Ferguson is quick, strong, good in the air, technically sound, can link-up the play, possesses the poacher’s instinct inside the box, has the ability to hold-up play and also can finish off his chances.

The Brighton star is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become one of the best strikers in the world going forward. So, Ferguson would certainly be a great coup for Tottenham if they eventually manage to secure his signature to replace Kane, however, it appears Spurs aren’t going to sign him this summer.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham will continue with Richarlison as the only striker option this season, as Postecoglou has made it clear that new signing Alejo Veliz isn’t ready to play first-team football yet or opt to purchase an experienced attacker to reinforce their frontline before the end of this window.