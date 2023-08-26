Man Utd boost in pursuit of Benjamin Pavard

Manchester United are trying to sell Harry Maguire as he’s fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag and Benjamin Pavard is one of many players they’ve identified as a replacement. The 27-year-old is out of contract at Bayern Munich in 2024 and might be sold for cheap this summer as he’s not extending his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Fabrizio Romano recently relayed comments from Thomas Tuchel who revealed that Pavard requested a transfer, so United should be pleased. The Bayern manager defiantly claimed Pavard won’t be granted a move away unless a replacement is brought in, however.

Tuchel said: “Pavard has asked for a move, but we really appreciate him — there must be a replacement. The request came to me very late, which surprised me a bit, we have to think of the interests of our club. As of now, I’ll continue to work with him”.

Pavard joined Bayern from VfB Stuttgart in 2019 and has gone on to make 163 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals with 12 assists. He’s won four Bundesliga titles, one Champions League and one German Cup.

Bayern paid €35m (£30m) for Pavard and are requesting €30m (£26m) for his signature this summer, so he won’t break the bank. And while the French international is a natural right-back, he played centrally last season and is comfortable in both roles.

Erik ten Hag isn’t short of centre-backs with Jonny Evans joining Maguire, Raphaël Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly and Teden Mengi, but Maguire, Bailly and Mengi are surplus to requirements. Lindelof isn’t commanding a regular starting place when Varane and Martinez are fit too.

Inter Milan are reportedly keen on Pavard too, so the Frenchman has a difficult choice to make. Inter won the Serie A title in 2021 while United haven’t won a league crown since 2013, but the Red Devils have greater financial resources.

United could offer Pavard a more lucrative contract than the Nerazzurri, so time will tell which club he opts for. Inter have lodged a bid closer to what Bayern are asking for, so they’re leading the race for his signature.