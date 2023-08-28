Tottenham submit bid to sign Nottingham Forest star Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted an opening proposal worth around £43m to sign Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for big money, Spurs are seemingly looking to invent that fund by signing a new striker to replace the Englishman.

Jonathan David, Gift Emmanuel Orban and Romelu Lukaku have all been mentioned as potential targets for the Lilywhites in recent times, but Johnson is reportedly their primary option.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Tottenham have submitted an opening proposal of around £43m, including bonuses. A sell-on clause has also been inserted by Ange Postecoglou’s side to persuade Steve Cooper’s side to sell.

However, the journalist claims that Nottingham Forest have decided to reject Spurs’ offer as they are determined to keep hold of their star man. But Romano states that Tottenham haven’t been put off by Cooper’s side’s stance and they remain interested in signing him. So, they could return with an improved bid over the coming days.

Johnson to Tottenham

Romano:

“Nottingham Forest decided to reject formal bid from Brentford for Brennan Johnson. Proposal was worth £43m plus add-ons and sell-on clause, not enough to get Forest green light. Tottenham are still interested and had contacts to sign Johnson”

Chelsea are reportedly also eyeing a swoop for Johnson this summer to strengthen their frontline but it appears Tottenham are looking to trump the Blues in this race by accelerating their efforts to sign the 22-year-old.

After helping Forest to secure their place in the English top-flight, Johnson enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League last term, scoring eight goals and registering three assists in 38 league appearances.

Johnson is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to finish off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession. So, he could turn out to be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him this summer.

However, there are doubts whether Johnson possesses the necessary qualities to play as a centre-forward for big Premier League clubs such as Spurs. Therefore, Spurs would be better off exploring other options to sign a new striker as a replacement for Kane.