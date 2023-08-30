Tottenham consider loan move for Ansu Fati

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a bright start to the season under Ange Postecoglou, winning two and drawing one of their three league games without Harry Kane leading the line, but reports suggest they’re still looking to bolster the attack.

Heung-min Son and Richarlison have yet to score or make an assist in 2023/24, so Spurs are looking for a prolific attacker to shoulder the burden and it appears Ansu Fati has emerged as a target.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Tottenham have now opened talks with Barcelona to sign Fati on loan before the transfer window shuts. The journalist says Barca want Spurs to pay 100% of the players salary.

The 20-year-old joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2012 and has gone on to make 112 appearances in all competitions, scoring 29 goals with 10 assists. Fati is coming off the back of 14 goals and assists from 51 games last season, but he only started 14 games (27%).

The £53m-rated Spanish international has featured in all three of Barca’s league games this season, but he’s not started a single outing. Tottenham hope to capitalise on the situation by offering him more opportunities, but it remains to be seen if he’ll leave the Catalans. Barca may not be open to a move either as they’ll have little time to replace him.

Kane was sold to Bayern Munich after scoring 30 goals with three assists from 38 Premier League games last season, so he’s a big loss for Spurs. James Maddison has impressed since joining from Leicester, scoring one goal with two assists, but the Lilywhites need more players who can contribute.

Dejan Kulusevski had a hand in nine goals from 30 league games last season and Ivan Perisic had a hand in nine goals from 34 league games, so Fati would be an improvement given he contributed 11 goals from 36 league games in 2022/23.

Reports from Spain suggest Xavi would be open to letting Fati leave, so long as he returns to Barca next summer, so that’s good news for Tottenham. All depends on whether they make a move now, as time is running out to get deals over the line.