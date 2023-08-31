Postecoglou is a ‘huge fan’ of Tottenham target Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is a ‘huge fan’ of Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson, as per Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, the Lilywhites have prioritised signing a new forward to replace the Englishman. Several names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few weeks with Johnson now emerging as a serious option.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Bridge has reported that Tottenham are looking to sign a new right-sided attacker – who can also be deployed in the centre-forward position and have identified Johnson as a serious target.

The journalist further claims that Postecoglou is a ‘huge fan’ of the Forest star so Spurs have decided to make a concrete approach to sign him before the end of this window.

Bridge said:

“The only target I think Spurs have at the moment is a right-sided forward who can play up front, and that’s Brennan Johnson. I’m told Postecoglou is a huge fan. At the end of the day, whatever player comes in or goes out, the manager has the final say. I know he is a head coach, but Postecoglou genuinely has the final say and does like him.”

Johnson to Tottenham

Tottenham have already submitted an opening £43m bid to sign the 22-year-old, but Nottingham have rejected the offer as they are keen on keeping hold of their star man.

However, it has been suggested that Forest could opt to let the forward leave if they receive an offer of around £50m as the player is keen on moving to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

Johnson is an extremely talented forward and possesses high potential. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Spurs if they purchase him this summer.

But, Tottenham have also decided to make a move for Ansu Fati and have already opened formal talks with Barcelona to sign him on a season-long loan.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs eventually opt to sign both Fati and Johnson before the end of this window to strengthen their frontline.