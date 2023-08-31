Tottenham could sign Perr Schuurs late in this window

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly sign Torino star Perr Schuurs before tomorrow’s deadline, as per the Daily Mail reporter Sami Mokbel.

After struggling with leaky defence, Spurs have decided to address that issue by signing a new defender in this transfer window. They have already purchased Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg in a £43m deal but it appears Ange Postecoglou is looking to sign another centre-back this summer.

A few names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few months with Edmond Tapsoba, Piero Hincapie and Victor Nelsson being among them, but Schuurs is reportedly on their radar as well.

Speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Mokbel has reported that Spurs are genuinely interested in signing Schuurs and they have explored the possibility of signing him a few times. But, surprisingly they haven’t made a concrete approach to sign him yet.

However, the journalist claims that Tottenham could still opt to formalise their interest in signing the Dutchman before tomorrow’s deadline if they cash-in on Eric Dier – who has found himself on the periphery under Postecoglou.

Schuurs to Tottenham

Mokbel said:

“I think Perr Schuurs has got legs and they have looked at that deal a lot over the summer. For some reason they haven’t pressed the button on that, but it will be interesting to see if Eric Dier goes out how Tottenham react to that situation. At the moment he doesn’t figure in the plans at all. If he goes out then they will need, in my opinion, to replace him.”

It has been suggested that Torino could let their star man leave this summer if they receive an offer of around £34m. So, Tottenham will have to spend a hefty fee to acquire the former Ajax star’s service should they formalise their interest.

Schuurs, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Dutchman is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they sign him before tomorrow’s deadline.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing him over the coming hours.