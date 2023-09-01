Tottenham want to sign Conor Gallagher but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg must leave first

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher on deadline day but they need to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg first, according to the Evening Standard.

The North London side are interested in acquiring the services of the England international during the closing stages of the window as boss Ange Postecoglou looks to revamp his midfield.

However, Spurs will need to part ways with their Danish midfielder before formalising any move for the 23-year-old Chelsea star, according to the report.

Hojbjerg has been at Tottenham since 2020 when they signed him from Southampton. However, the 28-year-old has found himself warming the bench under Postecoglou this season.

Atletico Madrid have been strongly linked with the midfielder and have been tipped to sign him on an initial loan deal. Spurs want an obligation to buy clause included in any deal, according to the Evening Standard.

It remains to be seen whether Hojbjerg will end up leaving Tottenham on deadline day. If he does, the North Londoners are expected to step up their interest in Gallagher but a deal won’t come cheap. The newspaper says Chelsea want £50m to part ways with the midfielder.

Will Gallagher join a London rival?

Gallagher is an academy product of the Stamford Bridge outfit. After his impressive spell on loan at Crystal Palace last season, the midfielder got his opportunity to shine at Chelsea.

However, he has been unable to cement a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting lineup. At the moment, the competition for places in the Blues’ midfield is immense, with Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia at Pochettino’s disposal.

Therefore, Tottenham could arguably entice Gallagher to make a switch to North London with the promise of regular game time. At Spurs, he would compete with Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and James Maddison for a spot in the middle of the park.

Will Gallagher become a Spurs player in the final hours before the transfer window closes? Only time will tell. However, he would be a useful addition for Tottenham if they could get a deal agreed.