Tottenham considering move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘considering’ making a move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in the final hours of the transfer window, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

The English national has popped up on the North London side’s radar. As things stand, Spurs are yet to put in a concrete offer to sign the centre-back from the Cherries.

Tottenham need to part ways with some of their unwanted players before being able to formalise their interest in the 24-year-old.

There is no time to waste for Spurs, as Andoni Iraola’s team will need to find a replacement for Kelly if he does end up departing. To that end, the North London side could offer outcast Eric Dier as part of a potential deal.

The former Sporting CP star does not seem to be in Ange Postecoglou’s plans in the current campaign. Dier is yet to make an appearance for Tottenham this season and has been made available for transfer, so it could suit all parties if he’s offered to Bournemouth in exchange for Kelly.

Will Tottenham get Kelly?

Bournemouth signed Kelly from Bristol City in the summer of 2019. The defender has a lot of experience playing in the second tier of English football. However, the Premier League is a different level of competition altogether.

However, Kelly showcased his capabilities in the English top flight last season. The centre-back’s campaign was hampered by injuries, but he still started in 23 league matches as the Cherries survived the drop. The England U21 international is also capable of being deployed on the left-hand side of the defence.

Tottenham have relied on the partnership of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven under Postecoglou. Davinson Sanchez has also been handed considerable minutes, although the Colombian international has been tipped to leave if a suitable offer arrives.

Signing Kelly arguably would not scream of ambition from Tottenham. However, the defender has the qualities to be a capable backup option for the North London side.

It will be interesting to see whether a deal will materialise so late in the window but Kelly could be a shrewd long-term addition for Tottenham.