Tottenham submit bid to sign Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted an opening £20m proposal to sign Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly before today’s deadline, as per The Athletic.

Spurs have been busy on this deadline day as they have been in negotiations with Nottingham Forest to sign Brennan Johnson in order to strengthen their attack, while the Lilywhites are also working to sign Kelly.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Spurs are interested in signing Kelly and they are planning to make a move for him if Eric Dier were to move away.

However, although the Lilywhites haven’t been able to offload Dier, according to the report by The Athletic, Tottenham have already accelerated their efforts to sign Kelly and have submitted an opening £20m bid to secure his signature.

But, the report claims that Bournemouth have turned down the proposal as the Cherries aren’t satisfied with the North London club’s offer and they aren’t willing to let their star man leave late in this window. So, it remains to be seen whether Spurs opt to return with an improved offer over the coming hours to sign the defender before the deadline.

Kelly to Tottenham

After struggling with their leaky defence last term, Tottenham have decided to strengthen their backline in this transfer window. They have already purchased Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg in a £43m deal, but it seems purchasing another centre-back is also on Postecoglou’s agenda.

Several defenders have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few weeks with Edmond Tapsoba, Perr Schuurs and Victor Nelsson being among them, but Kelly is now emerging as a serious target.

The Bournemouth star, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a versatile player as he is a centre-back by traits but can also play in the left-back position. He is quick, excellent in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also good in defensive contributions.

Kelly possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Postecoglou’s style of football so he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they sign him over the coming hours.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can eventually manage to secure his signature before the 11 p.m. deadline.