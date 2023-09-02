Chelsea priced Conor Gallagher out of move to Tottenham

Tottenham failed to agree a deal with Chelsea for the signing of midfielder Conor Gallagher on deadline day after the Blues demanded a huge fee, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper claims that Spurs made a late £40m bid for the 23-year-old as Ange Postecoglou looked to further strengthen his midfield during the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

However, the Daily Mail says Chelsea rejected the offer and demanded £48m plus add-ons for Gallagher’s signature. They were willing to sell at the right price but Tottenham were priced out of a move so Gallagher remained at Stamford Bridge when the window slammed shut at 11pm on Friday night.

The England international is happy to be staying at Chelsea but he may find it difficult to get regular playing time following the arrival of Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, and Romeo Lavia.

Caicedo has already made three appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s side while Lavia is expected to be a regular once he returns to full fitness. The 19-year-old is expected to be available for selection after the September international break.

Palmer completed his £40m transfer from Manchester City on Friday and could be in the Chelsea squad for their Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest today.

Deal off

Tottenham were in the market to bring in a midfielder before the window closed on Friday but their move for Gallagher fell through at the eleventh hour.

Postecoglou wanted a replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – who was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day. The North Londoners dismissed a loan bid from the La Liga side as it did not include an obligation to buy clause.

Hojbjerg is not part of Postecoglou’s plans for the new season and had started from the bench in his two league games this term. He was named in the starting line-up for the first time this term in the Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham on Tuesday.

The former Celtic manager prefers Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr ahead of the Denmark midfielder. He will now stay at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium until at least the winter transfer window.

