Arsenal predicted line-up against Manchester United

Following a disappointing draw against Fulham, Arsenal will host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

After trailing early into the game versus Marco Silva’s side, the Gunners came back brilliantly and scored two quick-fire goals in the second half. But, Joao Palhinha’s late equaliser helped the Cottagers to come away with a crucial point.

So, Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to return to winning ways tomorrow by overcoming United’s challenge. The North London club have been enjoying great success against the record Premier League champions at home in recent times as they are unbeaten in the last five games, winning four of those.

Man Utd haven’t looked sharp in their first few matches so Arsenal should back themselves to win this game and enter the international break on a high note.

Expected Arsenal line-up against Man Utd

Aaron Ramsdale has started all three Premier League games this season and is likely to keep hold of his place in goal for Arsenal tomorrow as well. So, David Raya will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Jurrien Timber – who joined the Gunners in a £38m deal this summer – has been sidelined for an extended period after sustaining a knee issue so he is not in contention to feature versus Man Utd.

Thomas Partey has played at right-back recently but the Ghanaian has been ruled out after picking up an injury in training. Therefore, Ben White could move to right-back with Gabriel Magalhaes recalled to start alongside William Saliba at the heart of Arsenal’s defence against Man Utd tomorrow.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is available for this encounter after serving a one-game suspension in the last fixture but he may have to settle for a place on the bench. Oleksandr Zinchenko could make his first start of this season at left-back for the Gunners, leaving Jakub Kiwior on the bench.

Declan Rice will start in midfield for Arsenal while Kai Havertz may keep his place despite a disappointing start to life in North London. Martin Odegaard will continue as the attacking midfielder so Fabio Vieira may miss out once again despite making a huge impact as a substitute last weekend.

Bukayo Saka will be on the right flank and Gabriel Martinelli should be on the opposite side. So, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe will be among the substitutes once again.

Gabriel Jesus has returned to full fitness and is in contention to start. So, if he were to commence then Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard will have to settle for a place on the bench against Man Utd: