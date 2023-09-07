Tottenham already planning double swoop in winter

Tottenham Hotspur are already planning to bolster the frontline and defence in the upcoming January transfer window, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

After cashing-in on Harry Kane, it was thought Spurs would sign a new striker to replace the Englishman this summer. However, despite being linked with numerous options, they never formalised their interest in signing anyone.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have purchased Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest in a £47m deal on deadline day, but he is more comfortable playing out wide. So, the Australian boss will have to rely on Richarlison and Son Heung-min to play as the number nine in the next few months at least.

On the other hand, Tottenham seriously lack numbers in their backline, especially after the departure of Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray. Postecoglou is currently left with only Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as the centre-back options. Spurs also have Eric Dier but he hasn’t featured for them this season so it seems he isn’t in Postecoglou’s long-term plan.

So, Tottenham are seemingly concerned about their lack of depth in the attack and defence as writing on GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that Spurs have already started to plan about the winter window and are looking to bolster the frontline and the back.

Spurs planning for the January window

Jones hasn’t written the exact names of the players Tottenham are looking at to strengthen two key positions. However, it has been suggested that the North London club are interested in Jonathan David, Evan Ferguson and Gift Emmanuel Orban as striker options, while Perr Schuurs, Edmond Tapsoba and Lloyd Kelly have been mentioned as potential targets to reinforce their backline.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham will eventually opt to make a move for any of the players mentioned above to strengthen the attack and defence in January.

Meanwhile, after enjoying a stellar start to this season under the new boss Postecoglou’s guidance, Spurs are currently second in the league with 10 points from four games.

The North London club will welcome Sheffield United in their next game after the international break before facing off against Arsenal later this month. So, Tottenham will be hoping to keep their momentum going in the upcoming encounters.