Paul Gascoigne was a reason for James Maddison making Tottenham switch

Tottenham Hotspur summer signing James Maddison has credited Paul Gascoigne as one reason for his move to North London in the summer transfer window.

As per Sky Sports, Spurs paid £40 million to sign the attacking midfielder from Leicester City this summer. Ange Postecoglou has immediately been able to get the best out of the England international.

Maddison has become a key player for Tottenham and the move already looks like a bargain as the 26-year-old has been excellent so far in north London.

Speaking to the media via the Express, the midfielder hinted that Spurs have Gascoigne to thank for his arrival.

“My dad’s favourite player when I was growing up was Gazza. That sort of midfielder who wants to be creative and entertain the fans and be a personality. That was one of the factors in why I wanted to go to Tottenham.”

Gascoigne is considered one of the best players to have played for Tottenham and England. He amassed 57 caps for the Three Lions, scoring 10 goals across various competitions.

The 56-year-old spent four years at Tottenham during his playing career. In the 1990/91 season, the North London side won the FA Cup, with the attacking midfielder pivotal to that success.

Maddison has started well at Tottenham

Maddison has made the number 10 position his own at Tottenham. The former Leicester star has brought much-needed creativity to Spurs’ midfield. They seemed to be lacking that cutting edge since Christian Eriksen’s exit.

It was important for Tottenham to start the campaign off well after the departure of Harry Kane. The 30-year-old had Tottenham’s talisman for years and he left a huge void after joining Bayern Munich this summer. But it looks like the North London side have been able to cope without him.

Maddison has been pivotal to Postecoglou’s plans. The midfielder has featured in all five fixtures for Spurs so far this season. He has scored two goals and has provided two assists.

Tottenham fans will hope Maddison can help the club end their 14-year trophy drought. However, whether Maddison will be able to emulate Gascoigne at the North London side remains to be seen.