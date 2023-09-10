Cristian Romero suffers calf injury on international duty

According to Argentine journalist Luis Fregossi, Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero is doubtful for Argentina’s clash against Bolivia after picking up a minor calf injury.

The 25-year-old has had an impressive start to the campaign under Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou. The centre-back has already scored twice in the opening 4 games of the Premier League season.

He recently played the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 victory over Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier, but Fregossi reports that he is doubtful for the Bolivia game after sustaining a minor calf problem.

The £42.5 million star will be assessed in the next 24 hours and a decision will be made on whether he travels or returns to England.

Injury blow

Spurs have had an average defensive record this season with 7 goals conceded from 4 games, but Romero remains a key part of their plans. He is very much an assured starter in central defence.

Hence, an injury to him would be bad news for the London club. Spurs sold Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray this month, and this leaves them with Ashley Phillips and Eric Dier as centre-back options.

Phillips has yet to make a competitive appearance for the club while Dier has not been in the matchday squads. He has been completely out-of-favour since the start of the new campaign.

Spurs will be hoping that Romero will be fit after the international break or they could have a difficult road ahead. After facing Sheffield United at home, they have two tough league games.

Postecoglou’s side will face Arsenal away from home before hosting Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Those two games could define whether they are serious contenders for the top 4.

We should know more about Romero’s condition in the next 24 hours. Argentine are likely to assess his condition, and Spurs could recall him if he is deemed unfit for the next World Cup qualifier.