Man Utd in battle with Liverpool to sign Nico Williams

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through The Lions’ youth system, the 21-year-old made his senior debut back in 2021 before establishing himself as an integral part of the Spanish club’s first eleven in recent times.

However, the youngster’s long-term future at the Estadio San Mamés is currently uncertain as he has entered the final year of his current contract and hasn’t decided to sign an extension yet.

It seems Man Utd and Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and purchase the Spaniard in a cut-price deal in January or for free next summer if he doesn’t commit his future with Ernesto Valverde’s side over the coming months.

According to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd are planning to strengthen their right-wing position amid the uncertainty over the future of Antony and Jadon Sancho and are eyeing a swoop for Williams.

Battle

However, the report claims that securing the Spaniard’s signature won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as Liverpool are also keen on acquiring Williams’ service as a replacement for Mohamed Salah – who has heavily been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The 21-year-old is the younger brother of Inaki Williams – who plays for Athletic Bilbao as well. Williams is a versatile forward as he can play on either flank, he is quick, technically sound, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can create chances for fellow attackers and also has the efficiency of finishing off his chances.

The youngster is regarded highly in La Liga and has already managed to establish himself as a regular member of the Spanish national team. He is an extremely talented forward and would certainly bolster Liverpool or Man Utd’s attack if either club manage to secure his signature.

It is going to be interesting to see who will eventually manage to sign William – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – should Man Utd and Liverpool go head-to-head with each other over this deal in the upcoming transfer window.