Liverpool ‘in contact’ to sign Levi Colwill this summer

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea star Levi Colwill this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After coming through the Blues’ youth system, the 21-year-old came under the spotlight following a promising loan stint at Brighton and Hove Albion last term.

The Englishman attracted a lot of attention from several English clubs last summer with Liverpool among those to have registered their interest. However, Colwill eventually opted to stay at his boyhood club by signing a new contract.

Now, Bailey has reported on TBR Football that despite failing to purchase Colwill last summer, Liverpool haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him. The journalist further claims that the Reds have ‘remained in contact’ with the Blues to let them know that they are ready to sign the defender if Mauricio Pochettino’s side cash-in on him in the off-season.

Bailey also states that the defender is valued at around £40m and it remains to be seen whether the West London club let their star man leave for that price.

Colwill to Liverpool

The journalist says that although Chelsea are insisting that they don’t want to sell Colwill this summer, they are desperately in need of selling some stars to balance the book having splashed over £1B in recent years.

It has also been reported that Colwill is a homegrown talent so his departure will be a pure profit for Chelsea so they could cash-in on him and in that case, Liverpool would be able to sign their key defensive target.

Liverpool are seemingly prioritising reinforcing their backline this summer and are planning to purchase a left-footed centre-back as they have been linked with a few names in recent times. Goncalo Inacio and Willian Pacho have been mentioned as serious targets but Colwill is now emerging as a key option.

The Chelsea star is a centre-back by traits but can also play in the left-back position. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in future.

So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club can eventually manage to sign him in the upcoming window to reinforce their backline.