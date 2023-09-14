Man Utd sign 20yo goalkeeper Kie Plumley on free transfer

Manchester United have signed Kie Plumley on a free transfer as they continue to overhaul the goalkeeping department, according to the Manchester Evening News.

League One outfit Oxford United recently released the 20-year-old. Now, the youngster is set to represent one of the most prominent institutions in world football after sealing a free move to Man Utd.

Considering his stint at Oxford, Plumley is not the most experienced shot-stopper. The Englishman never made a senior appearance for them and most of his development happened out on loan.

Plumley is a boyhood Man United fan so he’ll no doubt be delighted with his move. He has made his way to Old Trafford after playing for lower-league clubs like Weston-super-Mare and Beaconsfield.

The goalkeeper is expected to occupy the backup position in the Red Devils’ youth sides. However, he has also been registered as one of the U21 players eligible to play for the club in the Premier League.

Man Utd’s GK overhaul

It would be a huge surprise to see Plumley make any first-team appearances for the senior side in the current campaign. Currently, Andre Onana is our number one, with Tom Heaton and Altay Bayindir also at Erik ten Hag’s disposal.

However, the Cameroon international could miss a few matches in January and February due to the Africa Cup of Nations. Therefore, it is wise for Man United to have enough options in their ranks to provide cover when needed.

This summer, the Red Devils sold a number of goalkeepers. David De Gea ended his long association with United after leaving when his contract expired in July. Dean Henderson finally completed his move away from the club and joined Crystal Palace on deadline day. Nathan Bishop, who primarily played for the U21 side, signed for Sunderland in the previous transfer window. Matej Kovar is also no longer on their books.

Plumley will seemingly likely be another piece in the cog at Man United. However, whether the youngster can make a place for himself in the senior side in the coming years remains to be seen.