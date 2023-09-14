Tottenham eye move for Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a move for Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his midfield department, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish outlet claims that the 27-year-old has a release clause worth £52m (€60m) in his contract and Tottenham see an opportunity to sign him at a reasonable price.

Postecoglou has been overhauling the squad since arriving in the summer and that will continue in the winter when he’ll target a new midfielder. Merino has emerged as a target following his outstanding performances for Sociedad.

Merino is regarded as one of the best midfielders in Spain, having been one of the most consistent performers for The White and Blues. He racked up 199 appearances across all competitions, scored 19 goals, and registered 25 assists in the process.

He played an instrumental role in helping Real Sociedad clinch the Copa del Rey in the 2019/20 season.

The Spain international was included in La Liga Team of the Season last term as Imanol Alguacil’s side finished 4th in the league table after an impressive start to the campaign – securing Champions League football in the process.

Merino featured in 43 games, netted three times, and provided nine assists in all competitions. He has continued his fine form this season, appearing in two league matches for Sociedad as they lie 8th in the La Liga table, drawing three and winning once.

Midfield reinforcement

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso were linked with a move away from Spurs this summer as they are deemed surplus to requirements by Postecoglou – who prefers Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, and James Maddison as his midfield trio.

Hojbjerg was close to joining Atletico Madrid but the move fell through after Diego Simeone’s side failed to agree a deal with the North Londoners. Tottenham also failed to secure a replacement.

Postecoglou is already planning ahead to the next transfer window and Merino is on the club’s radar. The versatile midfielder has two years left on his contract with Sociedad, however, according to Fichajes, the La Liga side are desperate to renegotiate fresh terms.

Tottenham are hoping to get a move done and lure Merino to North London before Sociedad can persuade him to sign a new deal.

