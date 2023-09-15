Tottenham tipped to sign Conor Gallagher in January

Former defender turned pundit Alan Hutton has backed Tottenham Hotspur to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in January to reinforce their engine room.

Spurs were heavily linked with a move for the England international in the recently concluded summer window and they reportedly even tabled a £40m bid on deadline day to secure his signature. However, the Blues rejected the proposal and eventually managed to keep hold of their star man.

But, Football Insider reports that despite failing to purchase Gallagher this summer, Tottenham haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him and they could make a swoop to secure his signature in January.

The report further claims that Chelsea could opt to cash-in on the 23-year-old if his potential suitors such as Spurs submit an offer of around £45m. So, the Lilywhites will have to spend big to acquire his service in the winter window.

Meanwhile, speaking to Football Insider, Hutton has said that Gallagher could be open to moving away from Stamford Bridge if he struggles to find regular game-time when all Chelsea’s midfielders become available.

Gallagher to Tottenham

The pundit further states that the Englishman is a ‘fantastic’ player and would be a shrewd acquision for whoever will manage to sign him. Hutton also says that Gallagher would be a great coup for Spurs if they secure his signature.

Hutton said:

“We will have to wait and see what his playing time is like at Chelsea. We are looking at, when all fit, a very healthy and large squad so it depends how Pochettino sees him and uses him. “Does he see him as a regular starter? Or is he more of a squad player? If that is the case then come January he may be looking to get out and play football. I think whoever gets him is getting a fantastic footballer at a very good age. He will cost a few quid but I think if Tottenham could get him he makes their squad better.“

Gallagher is a highly talented player and would certainly reinforce Tottenham’s midfield department if they manage to acquire his service. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether they eventually opt to make a concrete approach in the upcoming transfer window.