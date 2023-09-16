Martin Odegaard reacts to Arsenal contract speculation

In an interview with Fotball Norge, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has said that he is hopeful of staying at the club for a long time.

The Norwegian star is currently in his fourth season with Arsenal. The 24-year-old’s contract expires in the summer of 2025, but talks are advanced with the club over a new deal with a pay rise.

Speaking to Fotbal Norge, Odegaard did not provide a contract update, but mentioned that he is ‘very happy’ at Arsenal and hopes to be there for a ‘long time’.

He said: “I don’t have much to say, except that I am very happy at Arsenal and hope I can be there for a long time.”

Matter of time

Odegaard has led by example since becoming the permanent captain of the club. Last season, he was exceptional in the Premier League with 15 goals and 8 assists.

The former Real Madrid attacker has continued the fine form in the current campaign with 2 goals in 4 games, and he should only get better as he enters his prime.

He still has under 2 years left on his contract with the Gunners, but the hierarchy seem determined to sort out his future at the earliest to avoid speculation.

Hopefully, the board can reach an agreement with him in the coming weeks such that he can focus on the Gunners’ latest challenge for the Premier League title.

Aside from Odegaard, the Gunners are also planning contract talks for Ben White, who has 3 years left on his existing deal.

The Englishman has been one of the unsung heroes in the Arsenal squad. He has been a revelation for the club since the manager opted to play him at right-back.

White has made the position his own over the past 14 months, and it is unsurprising that Arsenal are ready to reward him with a new deal with an increased salary.