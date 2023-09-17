Tottenham eye January move to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to revive their interest in signing Conor Gallagher in January but face a battle as the midfielder is happy at Chelsea, according to Football Insider.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to bolster his midfield this winter and the Tottenham boss is ready to make renewed attempts to sign Gallagher after missing out during the summer window.

Tottenham reportedly had a £40m offer for the 23-year-old rejected back in August with Chelsea holding out for closer to £50m. A deal couldn’t be agreed and Gallagher ended up staying at Stamford Bridge when the window closed.

However, it appears Spurs haven’t given up hope of luring the midfielder to North London as Football Insider claims Tottenham are ready to revive their interest in Gallagher ahead of the January window.

The report says Chelsea would be prepared to cash-in on the former Crystal Palace loanee if the right offer arrives. However, Gallagher is understood to be very happy in West London so may be reluctant to join Tottenham even if a deal is agreed between the two clubs.

Gallagher has featured in five games for Chelsea as they lie 14th in the Premier League table with five points after a slow start to the campaign.

Injuries

Injuries have played a huge part in Chelsea’s poor form and run of results, however, Gallagher has impressed so far in the middle of the park alongside Enzo Fernández and new summer signing Moises Caicedo.

Last season, he featured heavily under both Graham Potter and Frank Lampard across all competitions as they reached the first knockout round of the Champions League, losing to Real Madrid in a two-legged tie.

The versatile midfielder racked up 45 appearances, scored three times, and recorded one assist in the process as Chelsea finished 12th in the league table, missing out on Europe.

He has two years left on his contract with the London-based club and there have been no discussions regarding any contract extension therefore a move could be on the cards if a new deal isn’t signed.

Tottenham are showing keen interest in the midfielder as a possible replacement for for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – who was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.

Hojbjerg has made five appearances this season, however, he is behind the likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr.

