Man Utd predicted line-up against Bayern Munich

After a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, Manchester United are set to commence their Champions League campaign versus Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening.

Erik ten Hag’s side have endured a dire start to this season in the Premier League, losing three of the first five encounters and sitting 13th in the table with only six points.

Therefore, Man Utd will be desperate to return to winning ways at the Allianz Arena in midweek to steer their derailed campaign back onto the right track.

However, defeating Bayern won’t be easy for Man Utd as the Bavarian club are currently unbeaten in their last 34 consecutive Champions League group stage games.

Man Utd team news

Man Utd have been stung with several injury problems at the moment. Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, and Tyrell Malacia were already out injured but the new addition to that list is Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who has picked up a hamstring issue and is set to be sidelined for a couple of months.

Harry Maguire has also sustained an injury in training ahead of this fixture so he isn’t in contention to feature tomorrow.

However, the good news for United is that Raphael Varane and Mason Mount have returned to first-team training after recovering from their issue, but they haven’t travelled to Munich so they won’t be available for this game either.

Sofyan Amrabat and Kobiee Mainoo have been progressing well from their injuries but this game will come too early for them to be involved. Jadon Sancho and Antony aren’t in contention to feature as they remain sidelined due to off-field issues.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Bayern Munich

After playing with a diamond formation last weekend, Ten Hag could go back to his preferred 4-2-3-1 system in this fixture.

Andre Onana is set to continue in goal for Man Utd and Altay Bayindir will have to settle for a place on the bench. Lisandro Martinez will commence at the back and alongside him, Victor Lindelof should start. United don’t have any alternative fullback choices available at the moment so Diogo Dalot and Sergio Reguilon will commence on either side.

Despite enduring a disappointing start to this season, Casemiro is likely to continue at the heart of United’s midfield tomorrow and alongside him, Christian Eriksen should start. Bruno Fernandes could keep hold of his place in his preferred attacking midfield position. Scott McTominay was poor against Brighton last time out so he could return to the bench in this encounter.

Rasmus Hojlund will continue leading the line for United and Marcus Rashford should be on the left. There is a question mark as to who would start on the right if Ten Hag plays with 4-2-3-1 formation and Alejandro Garnacho could get the nod. In that case, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri will have to make do with a place on the bench.