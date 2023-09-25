Liverpool keeping an eye on West Ham star Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool have reportedly been keeping a close eye on the development of West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen ahead of a potential move in the upcoming window, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

After moving to the London Stadium back in 2020, the 26-year-old has established himself as an integral part of the Hammers first eleven over the last few years, helping his side win the Conference League title last term.

The winger has continued to showcase his best for the East London club at the start of this season, scoring four goals and registering a solitary assist in six Premier League appearances.

So, it appears having been impressed by the Englishman’s impressive displays for David Moyes’ side, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that Liverpool have been monitoring the development of Bowen for a while and they could make a move for him if they sell Mohamed Salah in the upcoming window.

Bowen to Liverpool

The journalist further claims that Bowen could wish to leave West Ham and join a bigger club such as Liverpool if he gets an opportunity. So, the Merseyside club can manage to purchase the winger should they opt to formalise their interest.

Jones said:

“I think it makes sense that Bowen signs a new contract at West Ham. I don’t think it would come as a surprise to Liverpool if he does that. There’s going to come a time when Bowen will have options to leave West Ham and I think you’ll consider it as well. “It’s not that he will want to leave, but he’ll see for example, what’s happened to Declan Rice and the rise in profile that he’s just had since leaving West Ham. “You can just see the aura around Rice since leaving that he felt ready for something a bit bigger. And while West Ham is a big club, it’s not as big as an Arsenal or a Liverpool or a Man United. And at some point, Bowen is going to have that opportunity. “I think that Liverpool will continue monitoring Bowen, as they’ve admired him for quite a while and knowing that the Salah exit probably isn’t too far away, now they should still be looking at it.”

With Salah heavily linked with a move away from the club in recent times, Bowen – valued at around £33m by Transfermarkt – would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool to replace the Egyptian if they opt to cash-in on the 31-year-old.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing him in the upcoming window.