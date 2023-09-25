Patrick Dorgu reveals huge dream of playing for Chelsea



Speaking to Ekstra Bladet (via Sport Witness), US Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu has said that it would be a huge dream to play for Chelsea, having supported the club from his boyhood days.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Italian outfit last month, but he was already on the radar of top clubs before that. His representative confirmed in June that Liverpool were keeping a close watch on his progress.

Dorgu has now told Ekstra Bladet that Chelsea are his dream destination, having been a fan for over a decade, he said: “Chelsea is my dream to play for. I have been a fan of them for over 10 years, so it would be a huge dream to play for them.”

Unlikely deal

Dorgu has revealed his ambition of playing for the London club, but a deal appears unlikely with the vast options in the department. Levi Colwill has started at left-back over the past few games while Chelsea also have Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen to provide competition for places in the department.

Chelsea are unlikely to invest on another signing for the role unless there are multiple departures in the near future. Taking this into mind, Dorgu’s chances of joining Chelsea could be slim. If he is looking for a bigger challenge soon, he may have to look elsewhere as the Blues don’t need more acquisitions in defence.

Chelsea’s main concern at the current point of time is the lack of goals. They have found the back of the net on just 5 occasions in the first 6 games of the Premier League campaign. They need to turnaround their fortunes soon or else, their chances of making the Champions League spots could fade before January where they could sign a top-class striker. Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been identified as the top target for head coach Mauricio Pochettino.