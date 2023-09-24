Chelsea confident of signing Ivan Toney in January



According to TalkSport, Chelsea are confident of signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January.

The London giants invested big money on Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku during the summer transfer window, but they are yet to solve their goalscoring woes. Nkunku has yet to play a competitive game for Chelsea, having suffered a long-term knee injury during pre-season. Jackson, on the other hand, has flattered to deceive with just 1 goal from 6 outings.

As per TalkSport, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is now leading the charge to land Toney from Brentford as he wants more firepower in the first-team squad. Brentford have set a price tag of £60 million on the striker’s head and Chelsea are confident of warding off rivals in the race by signing him as early as the January transfer window.

Top-class signing

Toney was in fine form for Brentford in the Premier League last season. He scored 20 goals from 33 top-flight games before being handed an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules. He is allowed to train with his teammates at the halfway stage of his ban, but won’t return to first-team action until the middle of January.

Brentford consider the Englishman as a key player in the squad, but they are likely to sell if they receive £60 million on the table. Chelsea should easily afford the asking price, considering Clearlake Capital Group have spent a staggering £1 billion on new signings since they took charge of the club during the summer of 2022.

Unlike many of their signings, Toney could make an immediate impact up front for Chelsea. He is already accustomed to the pace of the Premier League and would provide the club with something different with his strong aerial presence and fine finishing skills – both of which have been lacking through Jackson in the early part of the campaign.