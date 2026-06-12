Tottenham eyeing deal for Roma defender Evan Ndicka



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Roma centre-back Evan Ndicka.

The north London giants have been busy during the early phase of the summer, and they have already confirmed free transfers for left-back Andy Robertson and centre-back Marcos Senesi.

They continue to be linked with defenders and Gazzetta dello Sport report that Roberto De Zerbi’s side could compete with Newcastle United and Bournemouth to sign Roma’s Ndicka.

The Giallorossi ended a seven-year Champions League wait with a top-four Serie A finish, but they are still in a precarious financial position and need to balance their books before June 30.

Roma are prepared to sanction Ndicka’s sale for £30 million which would provide a capital gain. They are determined to do so this month to ease their burden before the financial year concludes.

Surprise move

Spurs have one of the best left centre-backs in Micky van de Ven. They have signed another left-footed central defender Senesi to provide good cover. Ben Davies can slot into the position if required.

It does not appear Spurs will focus on another left-footed player for the role, but the scenario could change if Van de Ven departs. Real Madrid and Liverpool have been credited with an interest.

This could be a reason why Spurs are weighing up a move for Ndicka, who has been linked with Premier League clubs for some time.

The 26-year-old has been one of the best-performing central defenders in Serie A. He had a solid 2025/26 campaign for Roma. Ndicka completed 91% of his passes while winning 60% of his duels.

The Ivorian star also made 4 recoveries and 4 clearances per game. Ndicka has a strong aerial and physical presence and has the attributes to quickly adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Spurs are not alone in the pursuit of Ndicka with interest from the Magpies and the Cherries. With Roma eyeing a quick sale, Spurs must be proactive to beat the duo to his signature this month.

£30m represents a bargain fee for a player in the prime of his career, and would be a quality acquisition for De Zerbi.