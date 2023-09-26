Liverpool plotting audacious swoop to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make an ambitious attempt to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to St James’ Park last year from Olympique Lyonnais, the 25-year-old has established himself as an integral part of Eddie Howe’s system in recent years, helping his side qualify for the Champions League this season for the first time in more than two decades.

So, it appears having been impressed by the Brazilian’s recent displays in the Premier League, Liverpool have decided to register a firm interest in signing him.

The Merseyside club prioritised strengthening their engine room this summer and even signed four new midfielders. However, they failed to reinforce their number six position by purchasing a proven option.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were keen on signing Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia but they missed out on signing both of them to Chelsea. So, they eventually opted to purchase Wataru Endo before the deadline.

Guimaraes to Liverpool

However, it seems Liverpool have realised that they need a new defensive midfielder to challenge on all fronts going forward and have now identified Guimaraes as a serious option.

But, it has been suggested that the South American has agreed to sign a new long-term contract with the Magpies and there will be a release clause of around £100m included in the deal.

According to the report by Fichajes, Liverpool expressed their interest in signing Guimaraes last summer and even enquired about the details of acquiring his service. But, Newcastle made it clear that they have no intention of selling their star man.

However, the report claims that despite failing to secure his signature last time around, Liverpool haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him and are keeping a close eye on him ahead of a potential move in the upcoming window.

Fichajes also states that Jurgen Klopp considers the Brazilian as an ideal option to reinforce the midfield so the Merseyside club could opt to make a move for him over the coming months.

Guimaraes is a highly talented player and would certainly be a great signing for Liverpool should they manage to secure his signature. However, it is going to be extremely difficult for Klopp’s side to purchase him as Newcastle will be desperate to keep hold of their star man.