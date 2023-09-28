Pundit says Liverpool’s Szoboszlai is signing of the summer

Former striker turned pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Liverpool have made the ‘signing of the summer’ by acquiring the service of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

After enduring a dire campaign last term, the Reds opted to revamp their engine room in the recently concluded summer window to challenge on all fronts this season.

They have purchased four new midfielders with Szoboszlai being among them. The Merseyside club have secured the Hungarian’s signature from Leipzig after triggering his £60m release clause. Szoboszlai has enjoyed a promising start for Liverpool, helping his side win five out of six games in the Premier League so far this term.

Now, speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor has stated that Szoboszlai possesses frightening speed – which is rare for a midfielder and his impact on Liverpool early on this season has made him one of the ‘signings of the summer’.

The pundit further states that Liverpool have a very good squad so they can challenge Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season if they can resolve their defensive issues.

Agbonlahor lauds Szoboszlai

Agbonlahor said:

“I think Liverpool can definitely challenge Arsenal and Man City. Their squad looks very good at the moment. Defensively, that’s the only question for me at the moment. “Szoboszlai has been one of the signings of the summer. I can’t believe how quick he is for a central midfielder, it’s frightening. He’s very good technically, very high energy.”

The midfielder is an ideal option to play in Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing system as he works extremely hard without possession, is very quick and also can create chances for attackers.

Szoboszlai has certainly looked excellent for Liverpool in the first few games and has showcased glimpses that he could establish himself as the mainstay of Liverpool’s midfield going forward. The 22-year-old is the captain of Hungary’s national team so it is clear that he possesses leadership qualities. Therefore, it looks like Liverpool have done a tremendous business by signing Szoboszlai.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Hungary international can eventually help the Anfield club achieve their lofty ambition this term.