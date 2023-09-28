Tottenham interested in re-signing Marcus Edwards

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly exploring the possibility of re-signing Marcus Edwards in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

After coming through the Spurs’ youth system, the 24-year-old decided to join Liga Portugal side Vitoria Guimaraes permanently back in 2019. Having showcased glimpses of his talent for the Conquerors, the Englishman attracted the attention of Sporting CP so the Lions decided to secure his signature last year.

Upon moving to the Jose Alvalade stadium, Edwards has continued to display impressive performances for Ruben Amorim’s side in recent seasons. It seems the forward’s eye-catching performances have attracted the attention of several big European clubs with Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

While citing and translating the print version of O Jogo, Sport Witness claims that Tottenham are plotting a swoop for Edwards and they recently made contact with Sporting to learn about the details of signing him.

However, the report states that the Portuguese giants have made it clear that they have no intention of selling their star man anytime soon. So, Spurs are set to face a tough challenge to persuade the Lions to cash-in on their star man if they formalise their interest.

Edwards to Tottenham

O Jogo also states that Spurs will get 35% of any fee Sporting will acquire from the forward’s sale in the future. So, Tottenham can secure Edwards’ signature for a significantly lower fee than any other club if they make a move for him.

The forward – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – still has three years left in his current contract so Sporting are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in next year.

Edwards is a versatile forward as he can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position, he is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to create chances for fellow attackers and also can finish off his chances.

The Englishman is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a great coup for Spurs should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure Edwards’ signature in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their attack.