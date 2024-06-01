Tottenham keen on re-signing Marcus Edwards this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on re-signing Sporting CP star Marcus Edwards this summer, as per the Portuguese outlet Record.

After coming through the Lilywhites’ youth system, the 25-year-old opted to leave the club to play regularly and develop his career. Upon joining the Portuguese giants back in 2022, the Englishman showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Liga Portugal, however, he struggled to find regular game-time in the recently concluded season – where Sporting won the title.

However, it appears despite Edwards’ recent struggles, Spurs have suitably been impressed by his displays so they are willing to bring their academy graduate back to the club.

While citing and translating the print version of Record, Sport Witness has reported that Tottenham are keen on re-signing Edwards this summer and the North London club’s ‘special connection’ with the forward could help them get this deal done.

The report further claims that Spurs hold 35% of the player’s right so they could sign him for a cheaper deal and a fee of at least £17m could be enough.

Edwards to Tottenham

It has recently been reported that Edwards is open to returning to his boyhood club and therefore, Spurs can manage to secure his signature should they formalise their interest.

After finishing fifth under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance last term, Tottenham are reportedly preparing to spend big this summer to continue the rebuild.

The Lilywhites are reportedly prioritising signing a striker, midfielder and centre-back, but it seems purchasing a new right-winger is also on their wish-list.

Edwards is a versatile player as he is a right-winger by traits but can also play in the attacking midfield position. He is quick, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the efficiency of dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas and also likes to press opposition defenders high up the field.

So, Edwards could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to bring their academy graduate back to the club in the upcoming transfer window.