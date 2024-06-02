Man Utd planning swoop for Wolves star Matheus Cunha



According to the Mirror, Manchester United are planning a surprise swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha as they look to replace Anthony Martial this summer.

Martial will be ending his 9-year association with Man United when his contract expires on June 30. The Red Devils are expected to land a replacement and Mirror claim that Cunha is on the club’s transfer radar.

The Brazilian had a good full season with Wolves where he registered 14 goals and 8 assists. United were keeping tabs on his progress and have been impressed by his output over the course of the campaign.

They are now lining up a move for the £60 million-rated star. Wolves have the ambition to keep Cunha within their ranks, but United are prepared to double the striker’s wages to £120,000 per week to sign him.

Quality striker

Cunha arrived at Wolves with plenty of hype but he was ineffective in his half season on loan. However, he managed to find his feet last term and was a key reason behind Wolves’ promising league form.

His 22 goal involvements helped the Midlands outfit stay clear of the relegation places and Wolves will be desperate to keep him. However, their resolve could be tested this summer with a £60m bid.

The club sanctioned the sale of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City after a similar kind of proposal last summer. With their tight financial situation, Wolves could be tempted to sell Cunha this time around.

United seem prepared to capitalise on this. Cunha is just entering the peak phase of his career at 25 and would offer the Red Devils with a different kind of solution up front with his pace and dribbling skills in the final third.

While Rasmus Hojlund is a more physical striker with an aerial presence, Cunha would offer the club with plenty of guile. He likes to drift into the wide attacking positions and has the ability to create chances for his teammates.