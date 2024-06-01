Man Utd to step up efforts to sign Antonio Silva this summer

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to ‘take a step forward’ to sign SL Benfica star Antonio Silva this summer, as per the Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

It has widely been suggested that having struggled with their defensive frailties in the recently concluded season, the Red Devils are looking to revamp the backline in the upcoming window.

It has already been made official that Raphael Varane is set to leave the club this summer with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans’ futures also hanging in the air at the moment.

A plethora of defenders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford with Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo and Marc Guehi being among them, but Silva is reportedly on their radar as well.

While citing and translating the print version of O Jogo, Sport Witness has reported that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the Portugal international but the Red Devils are ‘more likely’ to ‘take a step forward’ to get the deal done this summer.

Silva to Man Utd

The report further claims that Silva has a £86m release clause in his current deal and Benfica want a fee close to that sum, including bonuses to let their star man leave. Therefore, the Red Devils will have to splash a huge fee to lure the 20-year-old to Old Trafford this summer.

After coming through Benfica’s youth system, the youngster has showcased his qualities for his boyhood club in recent years. Having displayed promising performances in the Portuguese top-flight, he has already secured his place in his nation’s star-studded squad at this tender age.

Silva is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing, is efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well. The Benfica star is deemed one of the best young defenders in Europe so he could be a solid signing for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure the 20-year-old’s signature in the upcoming transfer window.