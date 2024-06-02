Arsenal pushing to sign RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko



According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are pushing to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Slovenian ace had a good 2023/24 season with Leipzig in the German top-flight. He had a slow start to his debut campaign under manager Marco Rose, but he became a key figure during the back end of the season.

Sesko ended up with 18 goals to his name and Plettenberg claims that Arsenal are now pushing to sign him. United also have a concrete interest in Sesko while Chelsea are monitoring the former Salzburg man.

The young striker presently has a £55 million release clause in his contract. Leipzig have not given up on keeping him with a new deal. Plettenberg reports that a decision over his future will be made before Euro 2024.

Huge talent

Arsenal had a fantastic 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League and they finished only 2 points behind eventual champions Manchester City. Manager Mikel Arteta will want to bolster the squad further to challenge for the title next season.

A new striker should be top priority for the Gunners. Sesko would be a fantastic acquisition, considering he is one of the best young centre-forwards. He ended last season on a high, scoring in each of his last seven league appearances for Leipzig.

Aside from his goals, Sesko has also excelled with his high press in the final 3rd. He is not the best when it comes to passing or ball control, but has the knack for scoring goals. His playing style can be partly compared to Erling Haaland.

Arsenal would not mind a player of that calibre. United and Chelsea are also interested, but the Gunners should have the upper hand, having qualified for the Champions League next season which their rivals could not manage.

They are also in a vastly better financial situation than United and Chelsea, who may need player sales first this month. Arsenal can make a huge statement early on in the summer transfer window by securing the services of Sesko.