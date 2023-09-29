Pundit tips Tottenham to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney

Simon Jordan has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney in the upcoming transfer window.

The 27-year-old has heavily been linked with a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium in recent times. Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly been exploring the possibility of signing the striker in the winter window, but Spurs are also seemingly keen on securing his signature.

The Bees boss, Thomas Frank has recently stated that they are ready to cash-in on Toney in January as the striker is willing to take the next step in his career and they want at least £60m to let their star man leave.

Now, speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan has stated that Toney is set to leave in January and it is very rare that a top-level striker such as him is going to be available in mid-season.

The pundit further says that Toney would be a very good signing for Tottenham to strengthen their frontline so they should look to purchase him in January. But if they opt to secure his signature then there will be question marks regarding the future of Richarlison.

Toney to Tottenham

Jordan said:

“He[Toney] is going, and the reason is that it’s very rare you see a top-class centre-forward become available in the January transfer window. So there’s a rarity to that little beast. I quite like him for Tottenham. He would be a signing for Tottenham but it begs a question what would happen for Richarlison in that respect.”

Following the departure of Harry Kane this summer, Spurs have been exploring the possibility of signing a new striker to replace the Englishman in recent times. Several names have been mentioned as potential targets for Tottenham with Toney now emerging as a serious option.

The 27-year-old has been suspended from playing football for eight months after being found guilty of breaching betting rules. He won’t be able to return to action until January next year so, it is going to be interesting to see whether he will be able to perform at his best when he returns to action after such a long layoff.

Nevertheless, Toney has showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League so he would be a great coup for Spurs should they manage to secure his signature by beating Arsenal and Chelsea in this race next year.