[Teams] Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United and Newcastle United will both be looking to boost their chances of European qualification when they go head-to-head at Old Trafford this evening.

United head into the game sitting eighth in the Premier League table but they are just three points behind sixth placed Newcastle so they could move level on points with the Magpies with a win tonight.

Erik ten Hag has been boosted by the return to fitness of Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese international is back in the starting eleven to captain the Man Utd side. Rasmus Hojlund makes way with Fernandes seemingly playing as a false nine up front.

Andre Onana starts in goal with a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Jonny Evans and Diogo Dalot once again starting ahead of him. Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo line-up in midfield.

Amad and Garnacho start on the flank for Man Utd. Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez are back on the bench as they bid to make their returns from injury to be fit for the FA Cup final.

As for Newcastle, Kieran Trippier starts at right-back with Dan Burn playing in the middle of defence. Sean Longstaff joins Bruno Guimaraes in midfield while Antony Gordan supports Alexander Isak in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana, Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka, Amrabat, McTominay, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho.

Subs: Bayindir, Martinez, Rashford, Eriksen, Hojlund, Antony, Kambwala, Forson, Collyer.

Newcastle

Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Pope, Dummett, Schar, Joelinton, Ritchie, Almiron, White, A Murphy